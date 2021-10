Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are unlikely to be fit for Manchester United’s Champions League match against Villarreal after suffering injuries in the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Left back Shaw was replaced the first half at Old Trafford before centre back Maguire went down with a calf problem after the break. United went on the lose to a late Kortney Hause header from a corner, before Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in stoppage time as their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign came to an end....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO