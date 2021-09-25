CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Haiti's Leader: Migration Won't End Unless Inequality Does

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said Saturday that inequalities and conflict drive migration. But he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue. “We do not wish to challenge the right of...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave.The comments from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues.“I want to say that it was an injustice, that it was wrong,” he said. “The proud people of Haiti and any migrant deserve to be treated with dignity.”The U.S. government recently came under fire for...
IMMIGRATION
UN News Centre

Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, said on Saturday that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict.”. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.
WORLD
Miami Herald

Letter: U.S. policy is the root of Haiti’s migration problems

The solution to the Haitian migrant crisis has been in front of President Joe Biden, but he refuses to see it. He’s returning Haitians from the Mexico border and the high seas to a nation in institutional collapse because of years of a proactively heavy-handed American policy. This policy installed...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inequalities#United Nations#U S Immigration#Caribbean Island#Ap#Haitians#Latin American
goodmorningpost.com

A displaced Afghan woman sells her child to pay for her daughter’s care

Due to hardship, an Afghan mom who was displaced from Baghlan province to Kabul sold her newborn. To treat her 13-year-old daughter, she sold her one-and-a-half-year-old newborn for Afghani 30,000, according to TOLOnews. Lailuma, who lives in a tent in Kabul, explained that she had no choice but to sell...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy