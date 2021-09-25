A ‘thirsty’ atmosphere is propelling Northern California’s drought into the record books

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The State of California is flexing a new muscle to strengthen the power grid in the fight to stop Northern California’s devastating rolling blackouts. State grid operators say we currently face a 3,500-megawatt energy shortfall this year—and next summer looks even worse. So now Roseville Electric and other utilities are doing what they can to increase supply. New power plants are California’s latest effort to help keep the lights on. “These units were specifically brought on to address some of what we’ve seen in the last two years with the heat-related emergencies,” said Erin Frye with Roseville Electric. Last summer, the state...

