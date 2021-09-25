CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A ‘thirsty’ atmosphere is propelling Northern California’s drought into the record books

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing evaporative demand is escalating summertime drought severity in California and the West, according to climate researchers. Evaporative demand is essentially the atmosphere’s “thirst.” It is calculated based on temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation. It’s the sum of evaporation and transpiration from plants, and it’s driven by warmer global temperatures, which can be attributed to climate change.

