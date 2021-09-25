CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

By UN Photo/Cia Pak
UN News Centre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, said on Saturday that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict.”. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.

news.un.org

