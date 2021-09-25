Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

Thousands of suspected foreign terrorist fighters and hundreds of children and their caregivers have been captured in Syria and Iraq by state armed forces and non-state armed groups and transferred to detention. Additionally, tens of thousands of foreign women, men and children fled or were displaced from areas once controlled by Da'esh.The protracted humanitarian situation in camps and detention facilities is not sustainable. Living conditions are poor, with the populations suffering from lack of adequate shelter, food, sanitation, education opportunities, healthcare, judicial processes, and prevailing insecurity and violence – all of which have been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their return is a matter of national and international priority, both from a humanitarian and a security perspective. To address these imperatives, some Member States have begun to bring their nationals home. In response, the UN has come together to support Member States by developing a Global Framework for UN Support on Syria/Iraq Third Country National Returnees (Global Framework).

