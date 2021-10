Excuse me for a bit of coachspeak, but you’ve got to give Matt Nagy credit for taking it one game at a time. This guy leaves it all out there on the sideline. His compete levels? Through the roof. After a historically bad day for the Chicago Bears’ offense that was also the starting debut of a highly anticipated rookie quarterback, he stood up there for 12 minutes and took questions from reporters. “I obviously did not do a good enough job getting this offense ready to go and play a football game,” he said. “It starts with me and ends with me.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO