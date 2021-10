Daniel Farke insists he will not “bury his players alive” as Norwich look to get their season on track with victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.The Canaries have lost their opening five Premier League games of the campaign and sit rock bottom of the table.Conversely, Liverpool visit Carrow Road for their third-round tie sitting joint-top having beaten Crystal Palace on Saturday.Norwich had a tough start to life back in the top flight, losing to the Reds, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal in their first four games.Defeat at home to newly-promoted Watford last time out was a more difficult pill...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO