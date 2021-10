The Steelers open their 2021 AFC North play against the Bengals at Heinz Field, with the home team being favored. It is going to be another test for the Steelers as they open their AFC North schedule against a rebuilding Bengals team. These cats from Cincinnati might be building up still but they have some very talented players. Their offense has significant weapons across the field. Their quarterback, Joe Burrow is the real deal and will cause issues for defenses every week in the NFL. He has a top-tier receiver group as well that consists of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase. Those three make a strong group that can get after a beat-up secondary as the black and gold will likely have for another week.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO