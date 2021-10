DANVERS (CBS) — A piece of metal that came off a dump truck on Route 95 in Danvers Friday morning went through a car windshield, killing the driver inside. The driver of the truck did not stop initially, but later identified himself to police. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Thomas Arrington of Palmer, Alaska. He and his 68-year-old wife, who was in the passenger’s seat, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier in the day for a vacation and rented the 2020 Ford Fusion. Arrington’s daughter Jennifer Hoadley said her dad was always involved and “was just very full of life.” The couple...

DANVERS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO