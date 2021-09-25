CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboy Bebop: See The Title Sequence For The Live-Action Series

By James White
Empire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from the arrival of the first images from the show, Netflix used its TUDUM fan event to premiere the show's opening titles, which certainly evoke the original anime. Check them out... The show follows a group of bounty hunters who chase after criminals in the cosmos, travelling between...

www.empireonline.com

