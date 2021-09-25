CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kenny Jackett rues Orient finishing after stalemate against Mansfield

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hhdge_0c84DWJ800
Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett was frustrated by his side’s finishing in the goalless draw against Mansfield (Kieran Cleeves/PA Images). (PA Archive)

Kenny Jackett was disappointed with his side’s finishing after high-flying Leyton Orient were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Mansfield.

The Stags had Tyrese Sinclair sent off five minutes from time for kicking out at Theo Archibald, who forced an excellent save from visiting keeper Nathan Bishop in added time.

Referee Ben Speedie had turned down two penalty appeals for hand ball from the home side in the first-half and was again unimpressed when Ruel Sotiriou went down in the box late on.

“It was slightly frustrating for us at the end today. We couldn’t get that goal we needed,” admitted Jackett.

“I thought the first half was quite cagey but I thought second half we needed a little bit more. We saw that with the incisive chances we created in the final third without being able to find that final finish.

“We have to accept the referee’s decision on the two penalty decisions but I do believe that if you are creating those situations then ultimately the decisions will work for you.

“Whether they should have been given or not is irrelevant for me now because the referee didn’t give them but we have the players to keep creating those chances.

“We’ve got a good number of clean sheets now. We have been pretty solid and we have tightened up defensively.”

The result left Mansfield two points clear of the drop zone but manager Nigel Clough heaped praise on his side.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet under the circumstances and thought we fully deserved our point this afternoon.

“The lads really stood up to the test and they were second in the league so we knew it was going to be tough and I thought we were excellent.

“We had the best chance in the first half but we’re not getting our shots off at the moment and even in the second half I thought we started well but the naivety amongst our players was evident yet again.

“Sinclair’s already won the free-kick but all of sudden he gets sent off and in the end, we are left hanging on.

“We made Orient have to work for every single chance they created today and didn’t give away any silly goals so that is good foundations to move on.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dan Happe doubtful as Leyton Orient take on Mansfield

Leyton Orient will check on Dan Happe ahead of the League Two clash with Mansfield. The defender was forced off during the second half of Orient’s 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers last weekend, with Shad Ogie coming on to replace him. Orient fielded an unchanged side against Rovers as they...
SOCCER
newschain

Leyton Orient and Mansfield charged by FA following melee

Leyton Orient and Mansfield have been charged by the FA after a confrontation towards the end of last Saturday’s goalless draw. Stags midfielder Tyrese Sinclair was sent off in the 85th minute for violent conduct after a melee involving both sets of players. FA Spokesperson on Twitter posted: “Leyton Orient...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Bishop
Person
Nigel Clough
Person
Kenny Jackett
Person
Ruel Sotiriou
Person
Theo Archibald
kfgo.com

Soccer-No striker, no problem, says Guardiola after Saints stalemate

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said the club’s failure to sign a new striker in the close season was not the reason they were unable to beat Southampton on Saturday. City were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium after mustering just one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

The Ireland team Stephen Kenny should pick against Azerbaijan

The team to get the job done. Last month saw Ireland draw 1-1 at home against Azerbaijan, in a really disappointing performance from Stephen Kenny’s men. He cannot afford for this to happen again, so he needs to pick the team that’s going to get the job done on Saturday 9 October.
SOCCER
The Independent

Burnley vs Norwich confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Burnley host Norwich at Turf Moor this afternoon in a meeting of two of the Premier League’s winless sides. Sean Dyche’s side sit 19th with two points from their opening six games and were denied a first win of the season at Leicester last weekend after Chris Wood’s late header was ruled out for offside. It took Burnley eight matches to get their first win of the season last term and the Clarets will be desperate to get off the mark against a Norwich side who are on a run of six consecutive defeats top open the campaign. Daniel Farke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalemate
The Independent

Leeds secure first win of season as Diego Llorente’s goal sees off Watford

Diego Llorente’s first-half strike secured dominant Leeds a 1-0 win against Watford and their first Premier League victory of the season.The Spain defender marked his return to action after a three-game injury lay-off with his second goal for Leeds following a corner in the 18th minute.Leeds, as usual, created and wasted a hatful of chances, and the full-time whistle at Elland Road was celebrated wildly by home fans in a crowd of 36,261.It was Leeds’ first league win in seven top-flight matches this season, yet it should have been by a much bigger margin.Leeds burst out of the blocks in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Daniel Farke keeps calm after Canaries pick up first Premier League point

Daniel Farke insists he has no interest in the opinions of the outside world as he attempts to turn around Norwich’s fortunes this season.Saturday’s goalless draw at fellow strugglers Burnley gave the Canaries their first point and first clean sheet of the season, and though it was a largely uninspiring contest at Turf Moor Farke called it a “priceless” first step after six consecutive defeats to start the season.Many questions remain as to whether Norwich have the quality to build on that and ensure they do not suffer a second relegation in three seasons, but Farke is not listening...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy