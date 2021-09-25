House on a golf course tops the sales list in Ormond Beach

A house in Plantation Bay was the top real estate transaction in Ormond Beach and Ormond-by-the-Sea for the week of August 15-21 in the Multiple Listing Service. Timothy and Pamela Frick, of Ormond Beach, sold 1244 Castlehawk Lane to Charles and Anne Lichtigman, of Ormond Beach, for $1,649,000. Built in 2017, the house is a 4/4 and has a swimming pool and 4,788 square feet. Following is a partial list of the week’s other sales.