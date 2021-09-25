Giants add WR CJ Board, Jonotthan Harrison from practice squad; LB Cam Brown to IR

The Giants.com crew reacts to the team's 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. John Schmeelk: After another heartbreaking final-second loss there are two things that jump out about how and why the Giants are 0-3. The first is obvious. Analysts often decry how a team is failing to play above the Xs and Os, but that's not the Giants problem. They are failing to make plays that players are expected to make. In consecutive weeks, drops by Darius Slayton and Adoree' Jackson came on opportunities both players said they expect to succeed on. If those fairly basic catches are made, the Giants are probably 2-1 right now.

