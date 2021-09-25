CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants add WR CJ Board, Jonotthan Harrison from practice squad; LB Cam Brown to IR

By Michael Eisen
giants.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants today added their leading kickoff returner to the roster in advance of their home game tomorrow against the Atlanta Falcons. C.J. Board, who was elevated to the roster before each of the first two games, was formally signed off the Giants' practice squad. The Giants also activated veteran center Jonotthan Harrison, who was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week.

