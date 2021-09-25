PROGRESS: Eastern athletic facility construction set for March

GREENTOWN — A new fieldhouse and athletic complex at Eastern is set to transform Comets sports.

Work is expected to being next March on a $19.4 million project that will see significant improvements to Eastern’s athletic facilities, both at the high school and the 40-acre complex on South County Road 850 East.

A fieldhouse is planned for the high school and will connect to the pool. Inside, there will be a three-lane track, three basketball courts and ample locker room space.

The pool is set to receive its first major upgrade in about 50 years. An observation deck built above locker rooms and the pool will alleviate space issues during swim meets.

HVAC improvements will better filter pool chemicals out of the air, which can corrode infrastructure.

More space and more locker rooms should eliminate scheduling issues Eastern runs into each year.

Scheduling practice times for multiple teams throughout middle and high school becomes difficult, especially when sports seasons crossover.

“There’s about a month or so overlap where it gets really busy,” athletic director Erik Hisner told the Tribune this spring.

More gym space should help with that, avoid teams practicing late at night and give lower grade levels more time for practice.

Additional locker rooms will be beneficial when there are multiple sporting events happening at the same time.

There are also educational opportunities with the new space.

More gym space via the three basketball courts means more access for physical education classes.

“We have seven grade levels competing for PE space in two gyms,” Lindsey Brown, middle school principal, said earlier this year.

Gym space will double as testing space when students need to be spaced out.

March 2023 is the targeted completion date for the fieldhouse. The pool should be completed sometime in the fall of 2022.

“I really believe we will have the nicest facilities around when we finish the 40 acres,” superintendent Keith Richie said during an interview in April.

The second prong of the project will continue the development of Eastern’s off-campus athletic complex, which currently hosts soccer.

Six new tennis courts, an athletic support building and additional parking space is included in the first phase of construction at the complex. The support building will have locker rooms and house concessions.

Expected completion date is September 2022.

Eventually, baseball and softball will move to the athletic complex. Two softball fields, two Little League fields, a tee ball field and a new varsity baseball field are all planned, however they are not part of the current project. Those fields will be built sometime in the future.

Despite the sticker price, the project will not raise taxes.

Debt replacement, a common financing method among schools, will keep the tax rate the same.

The school district will make its final payment on debt related to the performing arts center. If that debt is not replaced, the tax rate would drop to what it was before Eastern took out the bond to finance the performing arts center.

By replacing old debt with a new bond and debt, the tax rate stays the same.

It also keeps the school corporation from going back to its taxpayers a few years down the road and asking to increase taxes.

Once baseball, softball and tennis move to athletic complex, it will leave ample space at the middle and high school campus.

It could be for a new school. Richie said Eastern will need a new school in about 20 years.

The current administration won’t be at Eastern when that time comes, but they’re trying to set up the corporation for when it is time to make that decision.

This includes refinancing that will make between $60 and $80 million available in the distant future.

The Hagerman Inc. Group, a Fort Wayne-based contractor, is handling the project.

Technically, the project was awarded to a group of contractors and companies, given the complexity of the project. Joining Hagerman is Emcor, a construction company in Indianapolis; MartinRiley, a Fort Wayne architect firm; and Randall Miller & Associates, an engineering firm in Marion, among others.