Apple TV+ shoots for the stars with its most ambitious effort to date. Unfortunately, the series ends up feeling rather alienating. Everyone is looking for the next Game of Thrones, a big adaptation that'll become an award-winning global phenomenon. Netflix is tossing a lot of coin at The Witcher franchise; Amazon is placing bets on The Wheel of Time and its Lord of the Rings series; HBO has multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works. Today, Apple TV+ shoots for the stars with Foundation, its most ambitious show to date. Unfortunately, after watching the entire 10-episode first season, I'm not totally convinced this will be the One.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO