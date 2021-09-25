CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

New Diet for Cows Demonstrates Increased Milk Production and Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By steve p2008
seehafernews.com
 7 days ago

A recently published research project found that canola meal improves the environmental footprint of milk production – reducing methane emissions and nitrogen losses, along with a boost in milk production. Published in the September 2021 issue of Journal of Dairy Science, “Diet supplementation with canola meal improves milk production, reduces...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lassen County News

Dahle regrets committee rejection of his greenhouse gas emissions bill from wildfires in CARB scoping plan

If California claims to care about fighting climate change, then legislators should follow the science. So says District 1 State Senator Brian Dahle. In an email from Dahle to media outlets, the senator writes, “According to a recent New York Times article the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, a European Union-financed agency which estimates emissions based on satellite measurements, estimates California wildfires emitted 75 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in just three months— between June and August 2021.”
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Phillips 66 to cut 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

(Reuters) -U.S Refiner Phillips 66 said on Thursday it would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from its operations by 2030, amid mounting pressure on the industry to join the fight against climate change and cut carbon emissions by mid-century. Since the 2015 Paris climate accord set a goal to...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The role of high-socioeconomic-status people in locking in or rapidly reducing energy-driven greenhouse gas emissions

People with high socioeconomic status disproportionally affect energy-driven greenhouse gas emissions directly through their consumption and indirectly through their financial and social resources. However, few climate change mitigation initiatives have targeted this population segment, and the potential of such initiatives remains insufficiently researched. In this Perspective, we analyse key characteristics of high-socioeconomic-status people and explore five roles through which they have a disproportionate impact on energy-driven greenhouse gas emissions and potentially on climate change mitigation, namely as consumers, investors, role models, organizational participants and citizens. We examine what is known about their disproportionate impact via consumption and explore their potential influence on greenhouse gas emissions through all five roles. We suggest that future research should focus on strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by high-socioeconomic-status people and to align their investments, organizational choices and actions as social and political change agents with climate change mitigation goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Gas#Milk Protein#Journal Of Dairy Science#Diet
just-food.com

Food giants need to pick up pace on greenhouse gas emissions

Scan Just Food’s headlines in recent weeks and food companies the world over appear to be tackling net-zero head-on. Carbon footprints are being published. Carbon-neutral claims are appearing on individual products. Promises to reduce emissions are being set. Portfolios are being chopped and changed. “[We] need to motivate the entire...
ENVIRONMENT
WHYY

How animals and plants are responding to climate change; the new greenhouse gas climate rule

Climate change is forcing animals and plants around the world to adapt to the warming environment or face possible extinction. In his new book, Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid, biologist THOR HANSON looks at the ingenious ways nature is responding to the hotter planet and the lessons humans can take from their survival strategies. Hanson describes anole lizards that have rapidly evolved stronger arms and bigger toes to help them cling to trees during hurricanes, Humbolt squid that now mature twice as fast and grow to only half the size because of warming waters and Arctic dovekies who lost access to plankton because of melting ice but discovered a rich source of plankton just a five-minute flight away. This hour, we’ll talk with Hanson about the plants and animals that are able to move and adapt, and tragically, those that aren’t. But first, the Biden administration issued a major new climate rule limiting the use and production of hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs, greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning. The Washington Post’s JULIET EILPERIN will fill us in on the EPA’s new order and its significance.
SCIENCE
TechSpot

Volvo is ditching leather in all of its EVs to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The big picture: Volvo’s future electric cars aren’t just doing away with combustion engines to help the environment. The Swedish automaker has said that starting with the new C40 Recharge compact sport utility vehicle, all new fully electric Volvo models will be completely void of leather. As part of the initiative, Volvo said it is actively working to find high-quality and sustainable replacements for many materials currently used in the auto industry.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
etftrends.com

EPA Targets Greenhouse Emissions and Cuts HFC Use

In its first domestic regulation regarding greenhouse gas emissions, the EPA, under the guidance of the Biden Administration, announced cutbacks on hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) used in refrigerators and air-conditioners, reported CNBC. HFCs are thousands of times more harmful to the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, and this cutback marks the first time...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC13 Houston

EPA moves to reduce super-polluting greenhouse gases

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new rule Thursday to reduce super-polluting greenhouse gases commonly used in air conditioners and refrigerators as part of the cooling process. This is a major leap forward in the Biden administration's plan to combat climate change despite the president's $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which...
ENVIRONMENT
inquirer.com

Pa. releases climate action plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions

The Wolf administration on Wednesday issued a climate plan for 2021 that notes the state’s average temperature has risen nearly 2 degrees since 1900 — most of it in the last 20 years — and that the future is likely to feature more warmth, flooding and extreme weather unless greenhouse gas emissions are lowered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvxu.org

How Effective Is P&G's Commitment To Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions? 2 Professors Weigh In

Procter & Gamble announced last week its efforts to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, pointing toward public awareness efforts and scientific research to lead the way. But how much of that commitment could actually make a difference in the mammoth company's global stretch? Two University of Cincinnati professors applaud the company's effort to acknowledge the serious effects of climate exchange. But they're skeptical about the details.
CINCINNATI, OH
aaas.org

Anticipating New Regulation, Oil and Gas Industry Revisits Methane Emissions

AAAS' EPI Center hosted the webinar to discuss policy approaches to methane mitigation with researchers, practitioners and engineers. The oil and gas industry, regulators and scientists are exploring better ways of monitoring and addressing methane emissions, as new U.S. regulations may be coming soon, according to speakers in a Sept. 13 webinar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
meatpoultry.com

Vilsack: US moving forward with net zero greenhouse gas emissions plan

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The United States is assuming a leadership role in discussions on how the world might best reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told in-person and virtual participants in the Ag Outlook Forum organized by the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City and Agri-Pulse Communications Inc., and held Sept. 20 in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southeast Asia Needs $2 Trillion of Investments to Reduce Emissions, New Report Finds

Southeast Asia needs $2 trillion worth of investments over the next decade to build sustainable infrastructure that can help cut down the region's greenhouse gas emissions, a new report from Bain & Company, Microsoft and Singapore's Temasek Holdings has revealed. That includes investments into areas like renewable energy, electric vehicles...
AGRICULTURE
WCNC

New technology reduces airline emissions, saves fuel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is one of just two airports in the U.S. using new technology that will help save fuel and reduce emissions. In addition to the cost savings, this new technology could also have a big impact on your travel time, making your next flight faster and better for the environment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
martechseries.com

ServiceNow Commits to Science-Based Targets and to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

Commitment supports the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius; ServiceNow will also donate $1 million to decarbonization-focused nonprofit organizations. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced its global commitment to achieve Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy