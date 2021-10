Big Spring 7, Brownfield 6 — The Steers had their homecoming game against the Cubs called in the first quarter due to lightning. After Brownfield took an early lead with a long touchdown run, Big Spring (3-1) answered with a scoring drive, going up by one on Gabriel Baeza’s three-yard pass to Sa’Quan Fizer. But the game was stopped there, with the Steers outgaining the Cubs 49-47.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO