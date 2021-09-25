CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg - Jamie Louise (Estlack) McElwain, 93 died September 24, 2021 at Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg, Kansas. She was born September 5, 1928 in Greensburg, the daughter of James Louis and Zella (McQuey) Estlack. A lifetime Greensburg resident, Jamie graduated from Greensburg High School in 1946 and earned a pharmacy degree from Kansas University and also attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colorado. She was a Pharmacist, and Co-owner of Hunter Drug Store from 1983-2007. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary, all of Greensburg and the Sigma Kappa Sorority and Kansas University Alumni Association. On August 6, 1955 Jamie married William Victor McElwain in Raton, New Mexico. He preceded her in death January 2, 2014. She is survived by two daughters Jaquelyn McElwain, Greensburg, Michelle Sturgeon and husband Tony, Haviland, Kansas and a grandson Benjamin Sturgeon. Jamie loved playing bridge, spending time with her friends and family, and especially any time spent with Benjamin. And cheering for KU. Graveside services and celebration of Jamie's life will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg with Ellen Peters presiding. A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at Fleener Funeral Home, Greensburg. Memorials are suggested to the Kiowa County Memorial Hospital and the Pratt Area Humane Society, both in care of Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main St., PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.

