HAVEN, Wis.— Justin Thomas didn’t know what to do with his hands, so he clenched them at his side, thrusting his hips to the crowd on the hill at the ninth while prancing to pick up the white ball he made disappear. He shouted to the fans that he could not hear them, which is the PG version of what he actually said. It is the type of reaction this event produces with regularity, but rarely is it produced when a golfer is 3 down after eight holes.

