UFC 266 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Volkanovski vs. Ortega

By Alex Ballentine, Ballentine_Alex
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Volkanovski will fight someone other than Max Holloway for the first time in over two years when he meets Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266 in Las Vegas. The featherweight champion took the belt from Blessed and then was subject to an immediate rematch with the Hawaiian. A controversial split-decision win over the former champ has cast a bit of a shadow over his title reign, but he'll have a chance to move away from that against Ortega.

