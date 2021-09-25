UFC 266 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Volkanovski vs. Ortega

Ryan Spann says he's eager to prove that he belongs among the MMA world's elite light heavyweights, and he'll get that opportunity on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann against former title challenger Anthony Smith. Their battle tops the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET ) from Las Vegas. The No. 11-ranked Spann is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion who has won five of six fights in the UFC but has yet to headline a UFC card or face a decorated opponent. He gets both when he squares off against the No. 6-ranked Smith, who hopes to dispel any notions that he is past his prime by winning his third straight and halting the momentum of another rising prospect.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO