CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

When will prescribed burns return to USFS land?

By Sonia Waraich
The Mendocino Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOCINO Co., 9/25/21 — Last month, the federal government adopted a blanket policy of suppressing all fires on its forestlands until fire conditions nationwide improve, a departure from its recent move toward expanding the use of prescriptive fires for environmental benefit. Fire and forest scientists like Lenya Quinn-Davidson, the University of California Cooperative Extension’s area fire advisor and director of the Northern California Prescribed Fire Council, think decisions like that should be made locally.

mendovoice.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Moore
The Hill

Sinema slams delay of infrastructure vote: 'Inexcusable'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday slammed the decision to delay a vote this week on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that she helped negotiate, calling it “inexcusable.”. Good-faith negotiations, the Arizona centrist argued, "require trust." "Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy