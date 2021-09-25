When will prescribed burns return to USFS land?

MENDOCINO Co., 9/25/21 — Last month, the federal government adopted a blanket policy of suppressing all fires on its forestlands until fire conditions nationwide improve, a departure from its recent move toward expanding the use of prescriptive fires for environmental benefit. Fire and forest scientists like Lenya Quinn-Davidson, the University of California Cooperative Extension’s area fire advisor and director of the Northern California Prescribed Fire Council, think decisions like that should be made locally.