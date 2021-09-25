CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Washington State at Utah Open Game Thread

By Block U
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack at home, in the throwback jerseys, with a new QB that has some swagger, there are some good things going for a program that needs a win right now. Cam Rising is leading the Utes out for the first time as the starting quarterback since last year’s opener against USC. Can he gather the offensive talent and get that side of the ball clicking? Has the changes and shifting of the offensive line made a difference? It looked better in the fourth quarter last week. Can the defense cause havoc plays and get momentum? A lot of questions to be answered in this pivotal game.

