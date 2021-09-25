CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

UPDATE: Senior reported missing in Marion County found safe, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxPiK_0c83fxjU00
Senior with dementia and Alzheimer’s reported missing in Marion County, deputies say

DUNNELLON, Fla. — A man who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found safe, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

6 p.m. update:

Deputies in Marion County confirmed Saturday evening that a man reported missing has been found safe.

Original report:

Deputies in Marion County are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Deputies said Billy Bowen, 72, was last seen Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. at his home on NW Mallard Avenue in Dunnellon.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, no shirt, black shoes and had a bandage over his left ear.

Deputies said he may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Corolla hybrid with Florida tag number 777 NMG.

Officials said he may be confused and have issued a statewide Silver Alert.

Anyone who has seen Bowen or has more information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunnellon, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Dunnellon, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Dunnellon, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Carolina man accused of stealing ambulance, fire uniform

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing an ambulance and a fire uniform on Friday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Zadier Colon, 20, of Hilton Head Island, was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and petit larceny.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Argument over parking spot leaves Florida man dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument over a parking space resulted in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Florida man on Saturday, authorities said. Gilbert Ray Bush died from gunshot wounds in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Charles Edward Bentley, 23, of Pinellas Park, was charged with second-degree murder, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s online booking records.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmg#Silver Alert#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Alabama police officer dies after shootout in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — An Alabama police officer died Saturday morning, a day after a shootout in Muscle Shoals, authorities said. Sgt. Nick Risner, 40, of the Sheffield Police Department, died at 9:52 a.m. CDT at Huntsville Hospital, WAAY reported. Risner, who had been with the department for more than eight years, was a K-9 officer, Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former mayor of south Georgia city sentenced in theft case

NASHVILLE, Ga. — The former mayor of a south Georgia city was sentenced to six months in jail after he used an excavator without permission and damaged it, authorities said. Taylor Scarbrough, 57, of Nashville, was convicted Wednesday of theft by conversion, theft by deception and criminal damage to property in the second degree, the Valdosta Daily Times reported, citing court records. He was acquitted of theft of services, the newspaper reported.
GEORGIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 Houston valet workers killed after driver loses control while fleeing police

HOUSTON — Three valet workers in Houston were killed Friday night when a driver fleeing from police lost control of his vehicle and crashed into them, authorities said. Officers from the Houston Police Department reportedly attempted to pull over a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. CDT after they said a person was driving recklessly, KPRC reported. Police said the driver was doing burnouts and doughnuts in a private parking lot, the television station reported.
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Active shooter’ threat prompts heightened security at University of Michigan, officials confirm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan is beefing up security on campus in response to an online post allegedly threatening violence against women. In a statement issued Saturday, the university’s Division of Public Safety and Security alerted students to a threat posted on a “Russian-operated confessions website indicating an intent to carry out an active shooter incident targeting females on the U-M campus” on Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
51K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy