UPDATE: Senior reported missing in Marion County found safe, deputies say
DUNNELLON, Fla. — A man who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found safe, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
6 p.m. update:
Deputies in Marion County confirmed Saturday evening that a man reported missing has been found safe.
Original report:
Deputies in Marion County are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Deputies said Billy Bowen, 72, was last seen Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. at his home on NW Mallard Avenue in Dunnellon.
He was last seen wearing gray shorts, no shirt, black shoes and had a bandage over his left ear.
Deputies said he may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Corolla hybrid with Florida tag number 777 NMG.
Officials said he may be confused and have issued a statewide Silver Alert.
Anyone who has seen Bowen or has more information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
