UPDATE: Senior reported missing in Marion County found safe, deputies say

Senior with dementia and Alzheimer’s reported missing in Marion County, deputies say

DUNNELLON, Fla. — A man who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found safe, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

6 p.m. update:

Deputies in Marion County confirmed Saturday evening that a man reported missing has been found safe.

Original report:

Deputies in Marion County are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Deputies said Billy Bowen, 72, was last seen Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. at his home on NW Mallard Avenue in Dunnellon.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, no shirt, black shoes and had a bandage over his left ear.

Deputies said he may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Corolla hybrid with Florida tag number 777 NMG.

Officials said he may be confused and have issued a statewide Silver Alert.

Anyone who has seen Bowen or has more information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

