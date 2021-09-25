Eminem to Open Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit

Boosie BadAzz's set at a recent stop on the the Legendz of the Streetz Tour was cut short when it ended in violence. The tour played Atlanta on Friday (Oct. 1), at State Farm Arena, where Boosie shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim and more. Unfortunately, fans there to see Boosie only got a very shortened performance. According to TMZ, the Louisiana rapper only got about two minutes into his show before a fight broke out onstage behind him. It is unclear what sparked the altercation. In video obtained by the celebrity news site, Boosie stops performing and gets into the middle of the melee. The altercation eventually moves to the side of the stage. Someone can be seen pushing a large speaker off the stage for no apparent reason.

