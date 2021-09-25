CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eminem to Open Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 8 days ago
Eminem is promoting the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. On Friday (Sept. 24), ads for the new eatery began airing on local Detroit television station WXYZ . The tongue-in-cheek 30-second spot features Shady vomiting cartons of spaghetti along with revealing the dishes the spot will be serving—including pasta, meatballs and the spaghetti sandwich. It also announces the restaurant as "coming soon." A phone number featured on the ad connects to a message that announces the address as 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit and reveals the opening date as Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. CST.

Fight Erupts Onstage During Boosie BadAzz Concert – Video

Boosie BadAzz's set at a recent stop on the the Legendz of the Streetz Tour was cut short when it ended in violence. The tour played Atlanta on Friday (Oct. 1), at State Farm Arena, where Boosie shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim and more. Unfortunately, fans there to see Boosie only got a very shortened performance. According to TMZ, the Louisiana rapper only got about two minutes into his show before a fight broke out onstage behind him. It is unclear what sparked the altercation. In video obtained by the celebrity news site, Boosie stops performing and gets into the middle of the melee. The altercation eventually moves to the side of the stage. Someone can be seen pushing a large speaker off the stage for no apparent reason.
Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From Donda Album

Kanye West has made some abrupt changes on his controversial Donda album and one artist might not be too happy about it. On Tuesday (Sept. 28), an updated version of the Donda album was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.” The R&B singer’s crooning is now replaced with the Sunday Service Choir, singing the chorus, “Thank You, thank you, thank you for your mercy/Make me new again, make me new again.”
Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Flipped Off During Concert – Watch

UPDATE (Sept. 26):. Machine Gun Kelly is bucking the narrative that he was relentlessly booed throughout his recent set at the Louder Than Life Festival. Following reports and video evidence that the crowd turned on the rapper-turned-rocker, Kelly is providing his own proof that things were not all bad. On Sunday (Sept. 26), Kelly retweeted a fan's video that shows concertgoers singing along to his set. "@Loudwire here is the crowd singing along with no boos for @machinegunkelly," the person wrote along with the video. "Im a far bigger Slipknot fan than MGK fan but come on with the relentlessly bood headline."
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

