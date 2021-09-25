CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neversink, A 9 ish Mile Hike of Somewhat Circular Nature.

 8 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.

Pochuck Boardwalk & Stairway to Heaven - Wawayanda Mountain (2C7+)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Lake Nockamixon

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Mason's Mill Park, Pennypack Environmental Trust 7- 9 plus miles (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Phase 2 of the Lion's Head Trail improvements

Meet 9am at the hiker parking area by Rte 7 and Bulls Bridge Road, Kent CT,. Registration is required for this activity. Install cedar steps on the Lion's Head Trail. Meet 9am at the hiker parking area by Rte 7 and Bulls Bridge Road, Kent to help load up the logs that will be used for the project. Please bring plenty of water, lunch/snacks, mask, and work gloves. Tools will be provided and no prior experience required. PLEASE NOTE ACTION REQUIRED: Federal agency land management partners enable volunteer service on the A.T. and extend certain protections to volunteers under National Parks Service "Volunteers in Parks" program. If you haven't already signed the required form, you MUST do so prior to participation in this activity. That form may be found at this link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4840969.
Bear Mountain Circular (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In 1923, NYNJ Trail Conference volunteers built the 1st section of the Appalachian Trail at Bear Mountain State Park. On Saturday, we'll get to hike a portion of this trail and enjoy some really nice Fall Hudson River views. I plan to start the hike from the Bear Mountain Inn going South on the AT up the steps of Bear Mountain to the Perkins Fire Tower. After a quick break, we'll continue South towards West Mountain where we'll find a lunch spot with some nice views. From there we'll continue south on the AT until we get to The Timp Torne trail which will take us to The Timp, our last summit of the day (and yes more great views). Finally, we will head back to the Bear Mountain Inn via the 1777 trail, passing thru Doodletown. Overall, expect a 10 mile hike with about 2500 feet of elevation gain. Drivers: Meet at the Bear Mountain Inn. There are several parking options: (1) park at the Bear Mountain Inn and pay a $10 parking fee (2) If you're coming from the East side of the Hudson, park near Anthony's Nose along route 9D just North of the Bear Mountain Bridge and walk over the Bear Mountain Bridge to the Bear Mountain Inn. The walk takes about 25 minutes and has exceptional views of the Hudson. (3) If you're coming from the West side of the Hudson, park at the Iona Island parking area along route 9W and hike to the Bear Mountain Inn going North on the Cornell Mine Trail. Please arrive by 10:15. The Leader will be driving. Bus Riders: Take the 8:45 Coach USA bus from the Port Authority to the Bear Mountain Inn, arriving at 10:15. Do not purchase a return trip ticket b/c rides may be offered back to the city or back to a nearby train station. Note that the only return bus trip from Bear Mountain to the Port Authority leaves Bear Mountain at 5:19. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, hiking boots/trail shoes, sunscreen and poles if you have them. This is a vigorous hike and would be rated 3D10 under the old system. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

French Creek State Park Playground (800 feet SW of French Creek Hopewell Lake boat ramp),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Please note:. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18...
Hike at Stevens Property

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an out-and-back-with-loop hike, approximately four miles, to explore the Stevens Property in Huntington and Westhampton. Please click on the links to learn more about the property, get directions, and view a trail map with topographical lines. More detail, including a confirmation of meeting time and location, as well as a trail condition update, will be emailed to all registered participants. Ending time is approximate! If the hike is canceled, individuals on the registered participant list will be notified by 7:00 AM on the day of the hike. Description from the web page: "A longer 4-mile loop trail and a shorter 1.2 mile loop trail provide many recreation options on the Stevens Property, off of Pisgah Road in Huntington and Rhodes Road in Westhampton. These trails wind through a wooded landscape studded with hundreds of large boulders covered in mosses, ferns and lichens. They climb up and down steep slopes and cross a moist stream valley in three places. Other features include a very early cellar hole and maple sugarhouse ruin. Expect lots of early spring wildflowers and a great variety of ferns, and look for signs of moose, deer, bear, coyote, porcupine, and many other mammals." Requirements of the hike include proper footwear (sturdy, closed-toe shoes, hiking shoes if you have them), snacks and lunch, water (two liters should be enough for the average hiker), rain gear (if forecast calls for precipitation), and hiking poles if you use them. Dress in layers. Avoid cotton as it does not dry once wet. Please bring an appropriate face covering to be worn when in close proximity to those outside your circle of contacts. The hike will begin following an important "trail talk".
Nearly 20 miles open at Dragon Trail in time for fall color biking, hiking

STANWOOD, MI – Nearly 20 miles of Michigan's Dragon at Hardy Dam is now open, just in time for fall color biking, hiking and running. About 4.5 miles of The Dragon Trail recently opened, bringing the total to just over 19 miles. The completed project will include 47 miles of non-motorized trails encircling the Hardy Dam pond in Mecosta and Newaygo counties. Another five miles are expected to become available later this season.
Let's Explore - F. Gilbert Hills, Foxboro

Registration is required for this activity. F. Gilbert Hills, AKA "Foxboro State Forest" is a 1000-acre state forest with 23 miles of trails. It includes a section of the Warner Trail. It abuts, and we will probably hike into, additional Foxboro conservation land. We will probably climb to "High Rock", so there will be some elevation gains on this hike. We will avoid the knee deep water flooding some trails from a new beaver dam. (Don't ask how I know it's knee deep. :-) 6-7 miles. Group limited to 10. A note about these walks. These hikes should be considered 'exploratory.' I will have done some research, but may not have had the opportunity to have hiked the exact route we will take. So… things occasionally might not always go perfectly. We might find some wet areas, or less than ideal trail conditions. But we will try to make the best of things and have fun. And we will all learn. If this sounds interesting… Come on along! I have never gotten lost and not made it out of the woods and back to the car… yet. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. As a former SEM Chapter Education Chair, I love helping other hikers become Leaders. ? (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more hikes too. A win-win-win. I get help, you get trained, and the other hikers get more hikes!) Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
Hiking the NH48? - Mts Adams and Madison

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for a challenging hike to two of the northeast's highest peaks, Mt Adams (5799') and Mt Madison (5366') in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains. The vistas from the northern Presidentials are breathtaking and will include an awesome perspective of Mt Washington and views into the incredible ravines, ridges and cirques that give this part of the Presidential Range its ruggedly spectacular character. The incredible 360 degree horizon to horizon views are broken only by Mt Washington itself. This is a strenuous hike and open only to experienced hikers who have already summitted at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers. The hike will include many very steep sections and scrambles. We will ascend via Airline, summit Mt Adams, then follow Gulfside to Madison Spring Hut for a brief stop before heading to Mt Madison and descend down Valley Way back to Appalachia. The hike will be approx. 10 miles and will have a hefty 5050' of total elevation gain across both summits. Much of this hike will be above treeline in the barren alpine zone of the northern Presidentials. Due to the very difficult conditions of this hike, you must have previously completed at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers, some of which must include a similar degree of difficulty. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (ranging from 1.25 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date.
Go On A Halloween Hike And Meet Creatures Of The Night At Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve In Pittsburgh

Psst…how excited are you that the spookiest season of the year has arrived? Have you already started decorating, sipping pumpkin-spice latte, and burning pumpkin-flavored candles? If you have then you're probably already working on filling your autumn calendar. Consider adding a Halloween hike at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Pittsburgh to your list of activities this fall.
Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Time to catch some early fall color. The hike begins at 930 AM at the Lake TIorati parking area Old rating is 3C8; new one is vigorous. Approx. 8 miles at a generally brisk pace, and with varying degrees of hilliness. Route determined by who and how many sign up. Bring boots, lunch, water and yes - bug spray NO DOGS. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
Guided nature hikes for seniors start Oct. 8

The Union County Board of Commissioners welcomes individuals age 55 and older to participate in a series of free guided walks at Trailside Nature and Science Center in Mountainside this fall. Located at 452 New Providence Road in Mountainside, the series will take place every Friday from 11 a.m. to...
An educational nature hike at Chollas Lake Park.

A wide variety of community programs are offered at Chollas Lake Park in San Diego's Oak Park neighborhood. There are ranger-led wildlife "Meet the Neighbors" hikes around the small lake, Kumeyaay ethnobotany walks, youth fishing, fitness classes, crafts, an oral history project, archery and even a book club with its own scenic hangout!
