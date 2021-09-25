Neversink, A 9 ish Mile Hike of Somewhat Circular Nature.

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an out-and-back-with-loop hike, approximately four miles, to explore the Stevens Property in Huntington and Westhampton. Please click on the links to learn more about the property, get directions, and view a trail map with topographical lines. More detail, including a confirmation of meeting time and location, as well as a trail condition update, will be emailed to all registered participants. Ending time is approximate! If the hike is canceled, individuals on the registered participant list will be notified by 7:00 AM on the day of the hike. Description from the web page: "A longer 4-mile loop trail and a shorter 1.2 mile loop trail provide many recreation options on the Stevens Property, off of Pisgah Road in Huntington and Rhodes Road in Westhampton. These trails wind through a wooded landscape studded with hundreds of large boulders covered in mosses, ferns and lichens. They climb up and down steep slopes and cross a moist stream valley in three places. Other features include a very early cellar hole and maple sugarhouse ruin. Expect lots of early spring wildflowers and a great variety of ferns, and look for signs of moose, deer, bear, coyote, porcupine, and many other mammals." Requirements of the hike include proper footwear (sturdy, closed-toe shoes, hiking shoes if you have them), snacks and lunch, water (two liters should be enough for the average hiker), rain gear (if forecast calls for precipitation), and hiking poles if you use them. Dress in layers. Avoid cotton as it does not dry once wet. Please bring an appropriate face covering to be worn when in close proximity to those outside your circle of contacts. The hike will begin following an important "trail talk".
