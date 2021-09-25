Wilderness Navigation: Pinkham Notch
Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) This comprehensive 8-hour course goes far beyond a basic map & compass skills clinic. Morning classroom sessions cover such topics as "Survival/Improvised Navigation", reading topographic maps, understanding the many uses of a compass, triangulation, magnetic declination, and more! After lunch the class will head into the field on a short easy/moderate hike to practice skills learned in the morning session; single point resection, using hand-rails, creating a white-out navigation plan, all with plenty of 1 on 1 coaching and modeling. The field component does include some off-trail travel. Skills learned: Celestial Navigation by sun, stars, moon. Terrestrial Navigation by vegetation, game trails, glacial evidence Understanding Topographic Maps; scale, contours, orientation by association Understanding Compasses: They do so much more than point north! Finding a bearing on a map Finding a bearing in the field Following a bearing in the field Adjusting for magnetic declination (when & how) Triangulation, Single Point Resection Creating a White Out Navigation Plan Tricks of the trade.activities.outdoors.org
