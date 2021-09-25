CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilderness Navigation: Pinkham Notch

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) This comprehensive 8-hour course goes far beyond a basic map & compass skills clinic. Morning classroom sessions cover such topics as "Survival/Improvised Navigation", reading topographic maps, understanding the many uses of a compass, triangulation, magnetic declination, and more! After lunch the class will head into the field on a short easy/moderate hike to practice skills learned in the morning session; single point resection, using hand-rails, creating a white-out navigation plan, all with plenty of 1 on 1 coaching and modeling. The field component does include some off-trail travel. Skills learned: Celestial Navigation by sun, stars, moon. Terrestrial Navigation by vegetation, game trails, glacial evidence Understanding Topographic Maps; scale, contours, orientation by association Understanding Compasses: They do so much more than point north! Finding a bearing on a map Finding a bearing in the field Following a bearing in the field Adjusting for magnetic declination (when & how) Triangulation, Single Point Resection Creating a White Out Navigation Plan Tricks of the trade.

Easier Hikes in the Whites (B2C, Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch NH Registration is required for this hiking activity. (www.ct-amc.org, then 'Hiking', then "Current Hike Listing") The White Mountains of New Hampshire offer miles of remote trails, mountain tops and scenic splendor. The trails vary in length and degree of difficulty. This adventure is for beginner or vintage hikers seeking less strenuous journeys in the Whites. We plan to cover 2 to 4 scenic miles each morning and afternoon at a gentler pace. Our specific routes will be chosen daily based on weather conditions and group stamina. To comply with social distancing guidelines, we have reserved several two and four bunk rooms to use as singles and doubles at AMC's Highland Center at Crawford Notch. In addition to three morning and evening meals there, we will have complementary use of gear from the LL Bean equipment room, including clothing, rain gear, back packs, boots and more. If you are looking for an introduction or a return to real New Hampshire wilderness hiking, this is the trip for you. Cost Single room $625 pp Double room$495 pp.
Hiking with Women in the Whites

Registration is required for this activity. THESE WORKSHOPS AND HIKES ARE NOW FULL. These mini workshops with hikes are designed for women hikers who are interested in developing their skills and knowledge to hike safely in the White Mountains of NH. Each hike will have an educational theme. Topics will include gear, shoulder season hiking, trail finding, weather, traction, etc. We will meet in a coffee shop for a mini work shop and then hike. The hiking will primarily include "52 With a View" mountains and 4000 footer(s). Hikes will be midweek. Each hike will be listed separately. Signing up for this hike at this time signs you up for the first hike to Mt. Pemigewasset. Subsequent hikes will be listed separately and require separate signups. (but not screening) We will hike 52 With a View mountains and a 4000 footer. Hike #1 Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 Coffee Shop Workshop and Mount Pemigewasset (moderate, 3.4 miles) Hike #2 2nd or 3rd week of October: Coffee and Hike Hike #3 4th week of October: Coffee and Hike Hike #4 November: Hike (Pierce?) PACE: All hikes will be at a moderate pace; we will stay together and the slowest hiker will set the pace. HIKE PLANNING INFO: The trip leader will send out an e-mail about a week before each hike with driving directions, carpool info, recommended gear, and additional details. If you for some reason you don't receive this email, please be sure to contact the trip leader. REGISTRATION: It's as simple as one, two, three! 1. Click on the registration button below. 2. Call Janis Stokes for screening and to complete the registration process, at 603 748 4779 .
Mt Garfield fall hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on an early fall 10 mile hike to the summit of Mt Garfield via the Garfield trail. The trail gradually inclines to the base of the summit. The final 0.2 miles requires a steep rock scramble and boulder hop to the base of the remains of the summit tower. The open summit provides some great views of Franconia notch. This is considered a strenuous hike based on distance and elevation gain. Only hikers with recent (past 3 months) NH 4K experience will be considered for this hike. Our pace will be slow to moderate, about 1.5 mph. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. the trip will be limited to six participants and the two leaders. Please register with trip leaders below. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with state/local guidelies. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time)via email approximately 1 week before the hike date.
Two Nights at Zealand Falls Hut with Forty Plus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for two nights at Zealand Falls Hut from Friday October 1st through Sunday October 3rd, 2021. At an elevation of 2,700 feet, Zealand Falls is an easy 2.8-mile hike from the trailhead, and is a great first-time backcountry overnight spot. We will plan hikes of moderate difficulty from the hut, based upon weather and our group's experience and inclination. Zeacliff lookout is a one-mile hike from the hut, and offers beautiful views during Fall foliage season. We may continue hiking from there, towards some of the more challenging and awe-inspiring sections of the Eastern Pemigewasset Wilderness. Bunks will be reserved until August 17th. Please register and book by then. Booking information will be provided once you are accepted on the trip. The cost of this trip will be $262.00 for AMC members, $316.00 for non-members.
Retrace the steps of one of the very first NH Chapter Trips to mt Uncanoonuc South Peak

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). History hike to MT Uncanoonuc South Peak in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the NH chapter. We will retrace the steps of one of the very first trips of the NH chapter taking an old and easy route to the summit, we will pass through the woods were the old ski runs used to be. We will look at the site of the old summit house and how the summit has changed over the last 100 hundred years. Easy pace, moderate terrain , total distance about 5 miles.
conwaydailysun.com

Exploring the trails of Notch View Farm

I was up in North Chatham on Route 113 below Evans Notch the other day on my way to do a hike and decided to stop by Notch View Farm. This is the big white house and fields on the left, across the street from the Stone House Road, about 6.9 miles north of the Stow Corner Store.
Cornell Daily Sun

PONTIN | The Wilderness Experience

I spent this past summer living and working in the heart of the High Peaks Wilderness in New York’s Adirondack Park, swaddled by looming mountains and lustrous lakes of an overwhelming blue. It was an adventurer’s paradise, a hub for experienced explorers and area newcomers alike, boasting everything from treacherous climbs to approachable day trips.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Enjoying the cadences of wilderness

Editor's note: A previous version of this column contained the wrong author due to incorrect information provided to the Bee. It now reflects the correct individual. Cadence: the beat, time, or measure of rhythmical motion or activity. OK, I had to look that up. I knew other words for it:...
Squam Lake Fall Foliage Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 12-15 mile paddle on beautiful Squam Lake will leave from the Squam Lakes Association, cross the lake to Sandwich Beach for lunch, and return along a somewhat different route. This paddle is for strong paddlers who can keep a 3 knot pace throughout the trip. Squam Lake was featured in the movie On Golden Pond and is one of the most beautiful lakes in the U.S.
Wilderness First Aid

Registration is required for this activity. Learn how to manage an emergency in the backcountry from SOLO and their instructors. This two day course covers standard emergency situations and the care of the sick and injured in a wilderness setting. The emphasis is on patient assessment, care and evacuation. After registration confirmation a link for payment will be provided. The fee covers course instruction and material: $155 for AMC Members and $185 for non AMC members. AED/CPR is available Saturday evening for an additional $40 fee for AMC Members and $50 for non AMC members. Camping is also available Saturday night. Please inquire directly to facility. Space is limited to 15 with preference given to active Western MA chapter leaders and members.
Three Times the Fun: Mts. Tom, Field, & Willey

Registration is required for this activity. Join us to hike Mts. Tom, Field, and Willey while enjoying good company, a lovely wooded ridgewalk, and a waterfall along the way. The hike is approximately 8.2 miles and 3550 feet of elevation gain. Expect an overall hiking/moving time of about 6 hours (this is consistent with 'book time,' usually considered a 'moderate' pace). The terrain is typical of the Whites: Rocks, roots, and for an added bonus: wooden ladders! This hike is suitable for people who have done similar distance and elevation in New England in the past 12 months. Covid precautions: Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during the 3.5 mile car spot/shuttling required for this route as well as during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Hiking the NH48? - Mts Adams and Madison

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for a challenging hike to two of the northeast's highest peaks, Mt Adams (5799') and Mt Madison (5366') in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains. The vistas from the northern Presidentials are breathtaking and will include an awesome perspective of Mt Washington and views into the incredible ravines, ridges and cirques that give this part of the Presidential Range its ruggedly spectacular character. The incredible 360 degree horizon to horizon views are broken only by Mt Washington itself. This is a strenuous hike and open only to experienced hikers who have already summitted at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers. The hike will include many very steep sections and scrambles. We will ascend via Airline, summit Mt Adams, then follow Gulfside to Madison Spring Hut for a brief stop before heading to Mt Madison and descend down Valley Way back to Appalachia. The hike will be approx. 10 miles and will have a hefty 5050' of total elevation gain across both summits. Much of this hike will be above treeline in the barren alpine zone of the northern Presidentials. Due to the very difficult conditions of this hike, you must have previously completed at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers, some of which must include a similar degree of difficulty. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (ranging from 1.25 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date.
