Watch Alice Cooper Get A Street Named After Him In Westland, Michigan

News Bites for September 21... ...Audacy names Steve Perrault Senior Producer for MLB content for its newly launched 2400Sports podcast studio. Perrault will co-host a new Boston Red Sox podcast, which will debut next year, under the 2400Sports banner. He will also serve as an on-air contributor for the company’s WEEI-FM (93.7), the flagship radio station of the Red Sox. Perrault joins Audacy from Barstool Sports, where he served as co-host and producer of the company’s Red Sox-focused “Section 10” podcast for seven seasons. “As we continue expanding our new 2400Sports podcast studio and embark on our new expansive podcast partnership with Major League Baseball, we’re thrilled about adding Steve to our team to launch a new show centered around the Boston Red Sox,” Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley said in a release. “This podcast, which will be intensely focused on fan engagement and fan-created content, will lend a unique perspective to everything Red Sox, and we believe Steve truly encompasses the dynamic of the show.”

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO