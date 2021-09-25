CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Watch Alice Cooper Get A Street Named After Him In Westland, Michigan

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFavorite son of Michigan and Rock and Metal legend Alice Cooper had a street named for him on Thursday, September 23. 2021! to unveil “Alice Cooper Court” at Eloise Asylum (30712 Michigan Avenue) in Westland, Michigan, near Detroit. Cpooper’s latest album is Detroit Stories! WCSX-FM morning personality Big Jim O’Brien from “Big Jim’s House” joined Motor City rock legend Alice Cooper.

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Alice Cooper Court Unveiling

September 23, 2021 – Today Detroit’s 94.7 WCSX celebrated the Motor City Rock Legend, Alice Cooper, in one of the most fitting ways possible. WCSX and Alice unveiled, “Alice Cooper Court”, which is located off of Michigan Avenue and leads you up to Westland, Michigan’s Eloise Asylum. The unveiling of the event had remarks from Alice Cooper and 94.7 WCSX morning show host, Big Jim O’Brien from Big Jim’s House. “From Glenn Frey Drive to Bob Seger Boulevard, we’ve tried to celebrate great local musicians,” said Big Jim. “But NEVER has an artist and location made more sense than Alice Cooper Court at Eloise Asylum”.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Detroit’s Alice Cooper Getting His Own Street in the Perfect Spot

Alice Cooper is making his way home to Detroit, and the rocker has a full schedule on tap. Cooper is set will to cut the ribbon on the new Eloise Asylum haunted attraction on Thursday, that's set to open on October 1. He will be hitting Rock City Music in Livonia for his first metro Detroit autograph event since 1999 that day as well. Cooper will be there signing copies of his new album, "Detroit Stories". Finally, Cooper will take the stage at DTE on Saturday night for a concert with opener Ace Frehley of Kiss.
DETROIT, MI
1049 The Edge

Alice Cooper in Detroit for Street Dedication, Ribbon Slashing

See Alice Cooper back home in Detroit for a weekend concert, ribbon cutting for a haunted house some say is real, and the dedication of Alice Cooper Ct. Alice Cooper has always been proud of his Detroit days. In fact, his latest album is titled Detroit Stories. He was back home in the Motor City for a busy weekend at the end of September. As you can see in the video below, Fox 2 Detroit was on the scene for the unveiling of Alice Cooper Ct. The street is not an "official" city moniker, as it is in a residential development. Bob Seger and Glenn Frey have also been honored in this way.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Alice Cooper looks ahead while celebrating chart-topping ‘Detroit Stories’

Alice Cooper’s “Detroit Stories” album has barely been out for six months. But the Detroit-born shock rocker says “I’m thinking about it as being an old album” at this point. That’s because during the interim, partly thanks to being grounded by the pandemic, Cooper and producer Bob Ezrin have been...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Westland, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Westland, MI
Government
City
Westland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Oakland Press

Alice Cooper back for some ‘Detroit Stories’ at DTE

Alice Cooper returns — with support from Ace Frehley of Kiss — to his hometown with “Detroit Stories” in tow at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the DTE Energy Music Theatre, Independence Township. Tickets start at $29.50 at 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com. Read an interview with Cooper at theoaklandpress.com. Also...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Alice Cooper Court at Eloise Asylum

Who's that lurking in front of the asylum? IT'S JUDGE JACKY! Who let him out??? Eloise Psychiatric Asylum hosts the naming ceremony of Alice Cooper Court. The Nightmare, the premiere Alice Cooper tribute band, keeps the crowd warm with their rock energy!. The stage and sound of The Nightmare exude...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Alice Cooper Rock City

94.7 WCSX is ready to rock no matter what the weather is!. The great Rock City hosts the signing of one of the greatest new albums, Detroit Stories by legend Alice Cooper. This dark and cloudy weather is prefect for the lord of darkness, Alice Cooper. Fans of all ages...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Frey
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Bob Seger
Vindy.com

Alice Cooper brings ‘Detroit Stories’ tour to Youngstown

The band Alice Cooper got its start in Phoenix, but there’s a reason Vincent Furnier, the man who became Alice Cooper, named his latest album “Detroit Stories.”. “It was the healthiest rock scene I’d ever been in,” Cooper told National Public Radio in March. “Everything was about hard rock. Everybody worked in factories. They wanted their bands to sound like their machines, you know, sort of no-frills, right-in-your-face rock ‘n’ roll. That’s what we were. Then you put the theatrics on top of that — sort of a dark vaudeville.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
insideradio.com

News Bites: Steve Perrault, ‘Alice Cooper Court,’ ‘101FIVEFest,’ WJBR.

News Bites for September 21... ...Audacy names Steve Perrault Senior Producer for MLB content for its newly launched 2400Sports podcast studio. Perrault will co-host a new Boston Red Sox podcast, which will debut next year, under the 2400Sports banner. He will also serve as an on-air contributor for the company’s WEEI-FM (93.7), the flagship radio station of the Red Sox. Perrault joins Audacy from Barstool Sports, where he served as co-host and producer of the company’s Red Sox-focused “Section 10” podcast for seven seasons. “As we continue expanding our new 2400Sports podcast studio and embark on our new expansive podcast partnership with Major League Baseball, we’re thrilled about adding Steve to our team to launch a new show centered around the Boston Red Sox,” Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley said in a release. “This podcast, which will be intensely focused on fan engagement and fan-created content, will lend a unique perspective to everything Red Sox, and we believe Steve truly encompasses the dynamic of the show.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Stars#Landmarks#Detroit Stories#The Dte Energy Center#The Nightmare#The Detroit Free Press
Financial Times

A conversation with Alice Cooper

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Visual Arts news. Let me tell you: a conversation with Alice Cooper is a counterintuitive experience. Not least because it is not something you expect will ever feature in your remit as a How To Spend It editor. The Godfather of Shock Rock. Begetter of the childhood anthem of the American ’70s, “School’s Out”. A man famous in part for regularly enacting having his own head severed onstage, then serenading it. Clearly there will be no besting this in my career.
THEATER & DANCE
Classic Rock 96.1

35 Years Ago: Alice Cooper Strikes Back With ‘Constrictor’

Like many rock acts that came up in the '70s, Alice Cooper found himself on unsure footing as a new decade dawned and brought along a significant drop in popularity. But when MTV began to rise and heavy metal found its place on the network, the legendary shock rocker realized the time was right to make a return, resulting in the release of Constrictor on Sept. 22, 1986. “This metal thing snuck up on me a little bit,” Cooper said in the 2014 documentary Super Duper Alice Cooper.
MUSIC
105.7 The Hawk

Alice Cooper Launches 2021 Fall Tour: Set List, Video

Alice Cooper returned to the road last night, launching his fall 2021 tour in Atlantic City, N.J. You can view videos from the show and the set list down below. "Everyone's trying to remember where everything is, all the little moves," Cooper told UCR ahead of the performance, which included several songs that appeared on his most recent studio album, Detroit Stories. "It's really just getting your wings back. I think everyone’s just happy to get back on stage -- it's almost to the point of being giddy."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
theboxhouston.com

Biz Markie To Have Street Named After Him In New York

Earlier this summer, the Hip-Hop world was shocked when the legendary icon, Biz Markie, passed away at the young age of 57. Luckily the man was beloved enough by the culture and his community enough that he’ll now be getting a street named after him in his hometown of Patchogue, Long Island. Yesterday his widow, Tara Davis took to Instagram to announce the great news and when the ceremony would be going down.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYS Music

Alice Cooper turns the Stanley Theatre Into a Haunted House

The Alice Cooper Show has been going for almost 50 years, starting with horror movie-like antics on stage. The capacity crowd at Utica’s Stanley Theatre couldn’t file into their seats fast enough for opening act Ace Frehley of KISS and headliner Alice Cooper on September 22. The last time Cooper performed in Upstate NY was with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, for the super group “The Hollywood Vampires” at Turning Stone Casino Showroom In May 2016, where Cooper even has his own golf locker.
ENTERTAINMENT
WKYC

Alice Cooper exhibit now open at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a published story from WKYC's sister station, KPNX. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is already a hotspot for locals and visitors, but there's a newly added exhibit that is bringing even more rock to the Rock Hall.
CLEVELAND, OH
NME

Milwaukee mayor declares October 1 as ‘Alice Cooper Day’

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett has declared Friday, October 1 as “Alice Cooper Day” throughout the US city. The honour was bestowed upon the legendary shock rocker ahead of his show at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Pavilion last night (October 1) as part of his US tour with special guest Ace Frehley.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy