The Indians defense held Perry to under 20 yards of offense as the #2 Indianola football squad won in dominating fashion 63-0 in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The game was all Indians from start to finish, with Bennett Brueck throwing touchdown passes to Carter Erickson, Drew Kingery, and Johnny Menke in the first quarter, with Micah Duey also returning a punt to lead 28-0 after the first. Brady Blake threw a 37 yard touchdown to Walker Whalen in the second quarter, with Erickson getting a pick-six to grow the lead to 42- 0 at the halftime break.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO