Clemson Tigers vs. NC State Wolfpack: How To Watch, Online Streaming, Live Gamethread

After last week’s game against Georgia Tech, this matchup against NC State was supposed to be a stiffer challenge. Unfortunately NC State has been hit by several big injuries to important players. This is not the NC State we expected to see, but it will provide another piece of evidence on what Clemson’s ability on offense really is. Ideally we see some improvement as the team works towards its next goal of winning the ACC Atlantic. As for the defense, let’s just keep rolling. Maybe we can do some special teams stuff too? Yes, I am being optimistic this afternoon, please do not judge me on this one.