Notre Dame secured by far their most stress free win of the season Saturday, handing Purdue its first loss to secure a 3-0 record. The Irish defense was excellent and is continuing to come into its own after a rocky start in Tallahassee. The offense was good enough to get the win, but may need to improve in some areas to compete against tougher competition. For an explanation of the statistics we will use in this analysis, please follow this link to our analytics primer.

