Lawrence Okolie drops Dilan Prasovic twice, scores third-round knockout to retain cruiserweight title

British cruiserweight champion Richard Riakporhe has called out WBO world title holder Lawrence Okolie, claiming he would win a fight between the two by knockout.Riakporhe has established himself as one of the best domestic fighters in the 200 pound weight class and has now set his sights on world honours.Meanwhile, Okolie won the WBO cruiserweight title with a sixth round stoppage win over Krzysztof Glowacki back in March.He then defended the belt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night with a third round knockout of mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic, featuring as the chief support to Oleksandr Usyk’s win over...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO