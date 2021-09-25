CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Okolie drops Dilan Prasovic twice, scores third-round knockout to retain cruiserweight title

By Tom Gray
The Ring Magazine
Cover picture for the articleLONDON – The cruiserweight to heavyweight jump could become fashionable. Amid talk of a potential move into the glamour division, the 6-foot-5 Lawrence Okolie successfully defended his WBO cruiserweight title for the first time with a dominant third-round knockout over mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The official time was 1:57.

