Libya’s presidency seeks consensus on election law

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The head of Libya’s Presidency Council said on Saturday he would urge candidates in elections proposed for December not to take part unless there was consensus on the vote’s legal framework. Speaking to Reuters in New York, Mohamed al-Menfi said it was his goal to make...

