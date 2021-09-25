CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

By Associated Press
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus. How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be. Exactly who should get a booster...

www.foxbusiness.com

