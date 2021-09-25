Eminem to Open Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit
Eminem is promoting the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. On Friday (Sept. 24), ads for the new eatery began airing on local Detroit television station WXYZ . The tongue-in-cheek 30-second spot features Shady vomiting cartons of spaghetti along with revealing the dishes the spot will be serving—including pasta, meatballs and the spaghetti sandwich. It also announces the restaurant as "coming soon." A phone number featured on the ad connects to a message that announces the address as 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit and reveals the opening date as Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. CST.hot991.com
