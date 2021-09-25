CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

PHOTOS: Annual Vintage Fire Museum muster brings visitors from across U.S.

By APRILE RICKERT aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com
The Evening News
The Evening News
 8 days ago
JEFFERSONVILLE — The wet morning turned bright and cool Saturday for those attending the annual Vintage Fire Museum muster in Jeffersonville.

A muster is historically an opportunity for fire companies to exhibit equipment and demonstrate skills. This year's was also a chance to celebrate the Jeffersonville Fire Department's 150th year.

The day's events started with a parade down Spring Street, which included modern and vintage fire vehicles from across the region.

In the early afternoon, attendees visited the new museum location, socialized over lunch and looked for new goods at the swap meet.

At 2 p.m., dozens gathered along the Ohio River to watch as a parade of fire trucks demonstrated water drafting — pulling water from the river and shooting it out through a row of hoses.

