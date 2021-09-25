Giants Beat Rockies to Become 1st MLB Team to Reach 100 Wins in 2021

It was quite the Thursday for the Dodgers as they came back in the 9th to defeat the Rockies and then saw the Giants blow a late lead to Padres in order to get to one game behind for the NL West lead. Max Scherzer struggled but Colorado is just annoying. It was a perfect day to showcase September baseball, and it ended up being more fun as the Dodgers held their annual dress up day. Vince finishes the episode talking about Matt Beaty’s role and Kenley Jansen’s “normal” performance.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO