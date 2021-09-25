Giants Beat Rockies to Become 1st MLB Team to Reach 100 Wins in 2021
The San Francisco Giants became the first MLB team to reach the 100-win milestone in 2021 as they hit four home runs to score a 7-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Brandon Crawford, Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt and Tommy La Stella homered for San Francisco, which continues to hold a narrow one-game lead over the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West division race. "It's a big deal," Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters about win No.
