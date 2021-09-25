CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SF Giants don’t want to be remembered as a great regular season team

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2010 club finished with 92 wins, the 2012 team won 94 games and the 2014 squad hoisted a trophy despite winning just 88 regular season games, yet they're not celebrated for what they accomplished between April and September. So after securing their 100th win of the 2021 season on Friday night with a 7-2 victory over the Rockies, the Giants acknowledged that regular season success can only bring them so much pride. We've got bigger fish to fry," starter Alex Wood said.

