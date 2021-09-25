Minor League box scores, Sept. 24
The season is over for five of the San Francisco Giants Minor League affiliates: the AA Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants Orange and Giants Black teams from the Arizona Complex League, and the Giants Orange and Giants Black squads from the Dominican Summer League. Which leaves just three teams: the AAA Sacramento River Cats, who still have a few games left in their season, and the High-A Eugene Emeralds and Low-A San Jose Giants, who are both competing for their respective league's champions...www.giants365.com
