If you're looking to go to a pumpkin patch this weekend and enjoy all of the wonderful things a Minnesota fall has to offer, you might want to start in Wyoming, MN. Pinehaven Farm proclaims to be the 'Best Pumpkin Patch In MN' voted on by viewers. And, they might be right about that. The farm isn't just a pumpkin patch. It's more like a fall destination.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO