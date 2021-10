One thing that I love about Rochester, Minnesota is the diversity. I grew up in small town Iowa where our different ethnicities weren't taught as something positive. In fact, I was told multiple times that there were neighborhoods that I shouldn't drive in because of who lived there. That needs to stop. Everywhere. I know Rochester isn't perfect and we still have work to do in our own city and if you agree, you might be as excited as I am about the first-ever challenge in our community to undo racism and biases. Over 1,000 people have signed up for the challenge and you've still got time to get your name added!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO