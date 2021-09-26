St. Francis kicks off Dolly Parton book giveaway

Kaylyn Riner and children Finn and Nora stand next to a cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton at St. Francis University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, for the start of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. By Patrick Buchnowski pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

LORETTO, Pa. – Beating illiteracy in Cambria County starts with teaching kids to read.

St. Francis University kicked off the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for Cambria County on Saturday. The literacy program started by the country music legend sends free books to children from birth to age 5 each month in communities around the world.

University members set up 37 activity tables for children inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center auxiliary gymnasium.

“More than 100 faculty, students and staff are involved here,” said Robert Young, assistant vice president for government relations, grants and foundations.

“We’re signing the kids up for the program and providing them opportunities toe engage in literacy activities,” said Melissa Peppetti, director of graduate education.

Kaylyn Riner, of Dysart, attended the event to sign up her two children, Nora, 2, and Finn, 1.

“We came out because they’re offering free books for the kids,” she said. “I think it’s awesome. It’s great that it’s coming to our community.”

It was state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, who brought the Dolly Parton reading program to Cambria County and secured a $50,000 state grant.

Burns said he learned of the program a few years earlier at the National Conference of State Legislatures that was held in Nashville, Tennessee, with Parton as guest speaker.

“There’s no better way to increase literacy in our county than to get a book into a child’s hand at an early age,” Burns said. “I really think of all the things I’ve done as a legislator this could have the most impact.

“We’re really going to make a difference,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, everyone qualifies for a free book.”

To register for free books, go to imaginationlibrary.com, click on “Check Availability,” enter your ZIP code and follow the instructions.