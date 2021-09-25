CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunn County, WI

Dunn County man seriously injured in ATV accident

By Emily Pyrek
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dunn County man was severely injured Friday night in an ATV crash in Pepin County. At 9:12 p.m. Sept. 24 the Pepin County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on Moritz Lane in rural Pepin County. Michael L Hollister, 52, of Eau Galle, stated he was attempting to retrieve a deer he harvested when he lost the brakes on his ATV and rolled into a deep ravine, according to the report. Hollister was alone at the time of the incident.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pepin County, WI
County
Dunn County, WI
Dunn County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Eau Galle, WI
Dunn County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Accident#Mayo One Helicopter#The Durand Ambulance

Comments / 0

Community Policy