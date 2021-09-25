Dunn County man seriously injured in ATV accident

A Dunn County man was severely injured Friday night in an ATV crash in Pepin County. At 9:12 p.m. Sept. 24 the Pepin County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on Moritz Lane in rural Pepin County. Michael L Hollister, 52, of Eau Galle, stated he was attempting to retrieve a deer he harvested when he lost the brakes on his ATV and rolled into a deep ravine, according to the report. Hollister was alone at the time of the incident.