Do you ever try to figure out if European soccer leagues being so easy to watch in the United States is good or bad for MLS? There are two different arguments to be made. One is that having leagues like the Premier League and Serie A so easy to watch in the States increases the interest in soccer, and therefore, increases the interest in MLS. The other argument -- and the one I find myself leaning toward -- is that watching European leagues makes watching MLS even more difficult.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO