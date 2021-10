Riding a motorcycle can be dangerous; racing other bikes, at night, is not the wisest thing to do if you care about your well-being. If you’ve ever spent any amount of time on YouTube, or social media in general, you’ve probably seen street racing videos of motorcyclists speeding through traffic at frightening speeds with no concern for their life or those around them. However, you may not have seen a video quite as crazy as this one.

ACCIDENTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO