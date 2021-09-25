CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Jonah Hill’s Santa Monica Home Sells for Over $7 Million: PHOTOS

By Alicia Selin
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a look at Jonah Hill's former Santa Monica home which comes with a guest house, sauna and pool. Hill has starred in countless films including Superbad, Wolf of Wall Street, 21 Jump Street, Get Him to the Greek and many, many more. With a net worth of $50 million, you know his home is going to be equally as impressive as his filmography.

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Look Inside: Gene Simmons Sells $16 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Take a look inside Gene Simmons' $16 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has kissed his California home with a water slide and tennis court goodbye and has moved to Las Vegas. Here's a tour of Gene Simmons' former mansion in Beverly Hills, which he just sold for $16 million.
TENNIS
Observer

Elton John Paid $8.5 Million for the Beverly Hills Home Next Door

Acclaimed musician Sir Elton John and his producer husband, David Furnish, are expanding their Beverly Hills footprint. The couple has long owned a home in the celeb-adored Trousdale Estates enclave, and now they’ve scooped up the house right next door. John and Furnish paid $8.5 million for the neighboring home...
REAL ESTATE
E! News

Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend Sarah Brady Calls Him by This Sweet Nickname

Don't look up—unless you want to see the most adorable way Sarah Brady refers to her boyfriend, Jonah Hill. Almost a month after the Superbad alum confirmed his romance with the avid surfer by making things IG official, Sarah is giving fans a bit of a refresh when it comes to the cute nickname she has for the actor. In an Instagram Story post on Sept. 26, the U.C. San Diego grad shared a new teaser for Jonah's latest movie with the caption, "Can't wait to watch Jojo in Don't Look Up!" The political comedic movie—which has an unbelievable lineup of actors in addition to Jonah—is slated for a limited theater release on December 10 of this year, followed by a Netflix debut date of December 24.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jonah Hill Argues Over the Apocalypse With Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' TUDUM Clip

Netflix's TUDUM streaming event wasn't exclusively about the streaming platform's upcoming shows. A full scene from the upcoming all-star comedy Don't Look Up, featuring Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence arguing over the seriousness of an apocalypse, was also released on Saturday. The movie is one of Netflix's awards hopefuls this year, and it was directed by Vice filmmaker Adam McKay. Don't Look Up will begin a limited theatrical run on Dec. 10 before it is available to stream on Dec. 24.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
rismedia.com

Great Spaces: Gloria Vanderbilt’s Manhattan Apartment Sells for Over $1.1 Million

Gloria Vanderbilt’s New York City apartment is as eclectic as she was. The late artist, author, actress, fashion designer and socialite was an heir to the Vanderbilt family and mother of popular CNN anchor, Anderson Cooper. Although she passed away in 2019 at the age of 95, the colorful life she led is apparent in every room of her home.
REAL ESTATE
CinemaBlend

Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill's Netflix Comedy Has Added A Seinfeld Star

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill have each shined in Hollywood in their own special ways, and now their professional paths are finally crossing. In August, it was announced that Murphy and Hill will join forces for a still-to-be-titled Netflix comedy movie that will be directed by BlackAF’s Kenya Barris. Now it’s been announced that Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined this project as its first supporting cast member.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jonah Hill almost drowned promoting 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum

Not many co-stars can say that they’ve almost accidentally killed each other, but when they do, you know there’s something special there. Recently, the ‘Conan’ show shared a snippet from an old episode where Jonah Hill revealed a wild story. In the 2013 clip, Hill recalled promoting the comedy movie 21 Jump Street, where he and his co-star Channing Tatum got so drunk that they almost drowned in Australia.
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

Riri Lists $7.8 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Click here to read the full article. Barbadian pop megastar and consummate style icon turned newly minted billionaire cosmetics and intimate wear entrepreneur Robyn Fenty, otherwise known around the world as Rihanna, dropped $6.8 million back in the summer of 2017 on a then newly and glamorously refurbished neo-Mediterranean mini-compound near the base of Nichols Canyon in the foothills above the western end of L.A.’s famed Hollywood Boulevard. It wasn’t long before an intruder not only breached the property’s perimeter walls but managed to break into and spend the night inside the house before he was tased and arrested by police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills#Santa Monica Home Sells#Greek
KRON4

The Gap family selling summer home for $100 million

ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) – Six years after opening up The Gap clothing chain, Donald and Doris Fisher purchased a summer home in Atherton, California. They purchased the property in 1975 for $211,000, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s now on the market for $100,000,000. If the sale goes through,...
ATHERTON, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica is having a Michelin moment

Santa Monica has long held a gourmet reputation, but after weathering three rounds of shutdowns, the evaporation of tourists and an ever changing sea of health regulations, the 2021 return of Michelin awards feels much more momentous to local chefs. In keeping with tradition, Santa Monica has swept this year’s...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Venice Whaler Opens Santa Monica Location

Etta, Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant’s rustic Italian cuisine restaurant, opened a new Culver City location earlier this month on the ground floor of the Shay Hotel in Ivy Station. The restaurant boasts 240 seats, with indoor and outdoor dining. Some of the menu items will include wood-fired pizza with summer corn and Jimmy Nardello pepper and dry-aged roasted branzino with tahini ricotta and charred eggplant. Diners can also enjoy wood-fired picnics of 40 oz bone-in hearth roasted short rib or whole grilled lobsters stuffed with bubbling shrimp, king crab, and “love”. These picnics are also served with hearth bread, lettuce cups, cucumbers, and yogurt sauce. In addition to wine and cocktails, a special “porrón and Polaroid” gives diners a Polaroid camera loaded with a roll of film and a porrón of wine so they can take instant photos of their special night.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Santa Monica Daily Press

20-year-old opens bakery in Santa Monica

In March of 2020, then 19-year-old Jyan Isaac Horwitz was out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still motivated and eager to live the American dream, the young man decided to launch his own bakery: Jyan Isaac Bread. Horwitz started with a small window location on Ocean Park Boulevard...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Santa Monica Pool (Almost) Says Goodbye to Summer

Final swim weekend: Sept. 25 and 26, 2021; pop-up pool days can and do happen in the fall and winter. Summer's last hurrah? We're feeling it. Which means it is time to host your final sundaes-in-the-sunshine party or backyard barbecue, or your last on-the-lawn movie screening. For the toastiest season is winding down, and making way for crisper days and cooler nights.
SANTA MONICA, CA
bizjournals

Agoura Hills office campus sells for $18.5 million

A 100,081-square-foot suburban office property in the Conejo Valley has sold for $18.5 million. The Platinum Court, composed of two buildings at 30101 Agoura Ct. in Agoura Hills, California, sold for $184.85 per square foot. Built in 1990 and 2007, the buildings feature office suites that average 2,140 square feet...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Your EDM

Skrillex Sells Malibu Beach Mansion for $17.5 Million [PHOTOS]

Skrillex has sold his Malibu beach home for $17.5 million. The 12,000-square-foot property sits on just over an acre of land in a luxe Malibu gated community, with breathtaking beach views and ample space for living. The mansion features 6 bedrooms, 10 baths, and includes a separate guest apartment. While...
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Ben Affleck Finally Cuddles His Son Again

Finally, Ben Affleck (48) can hug his kids again – and cuddle them properly. After the alleged love holiday with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (51), the actor enjoys the time with his son Samuel. The “Justice League” star lovingly puts his arms around little Samuel. Despite the mask, you can...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Amanda Bynes steps out with fiancé in rare sighting as fans bring attention to her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes stepped out in a rare sighting with her fiancé Paul Michael on Thursday for a romantic walk in West Hollywood, Calif. The former child actress, 35, who has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was spotted wearing a sparkly ring on her wedding ring finger. In photos obtained by Fox News, Bynes' long, dark hair falls past her chest. She opted for comfort with an oversized shirtdress, paired with black sunglasses and sneakers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy