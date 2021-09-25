CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Tech Hokies Defeat the Richmond Spiders, 21-10.

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Tech Hokies defeated the Richmond Spiders, 21-10. The Virginia Tech Hokies have scored on their first drive in three out of four games. The only game, where they haven’t scored on the opener, was last week against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Today’s opening drive saw Braxton Burmeister go 3 / 4, 49 yards, and end with a spectacular TD catch by Tre Turner. For the remainder of the first half the VT offense struggled with execution errors and questionable coaching decisions. Braxton missed several open receivers and the Hokie rushing attack wasn’t finding much purchase on deck. Tre Turner was the offensive high point with five receptions for 60 yards and a score.

