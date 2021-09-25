CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs Preseason Preview: Montréal is Back

By Pension Plan Puppets
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

7:00 PM on Sportsnet 1 and NHLN at the Scotiabank Arena. In front of thousands of fans. The Montréal Canadiens have undergone a lot of changes since we last met in a game they enjoyed more than us. One of those changes was just yesterday when they signed defender Sami Niku to a one-year deal. They need defencemen, and that's the first thing about the Canadiens — a lot of them are hurt. The second thing is that they have a huge crowd at training camp, totalling over 70 players.

