Maple Leafs Preseason Preview: Montréal is Back

The Toronto Maple Leafs are selling fans on their new roster, star players, and a renewed sense of optimism for the 2021-22 season. I did say selling, as in advertising. They are not hiding that this is a primary pitch to the audience. The team called the opening of training camp Marketing Day. This theme-based event is new. In the past, this day has been interviews with players we haven’t heard from all summer. To title it Marketing Day shows just how much work the team has to do to change the narrative, externally and perhaps internally as well.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO