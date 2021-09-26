All eyes on 30th annual PotatoFest in Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Maureen Romano, of Windber, and two friends enjoyed the taste of potatoes on Saturday at the 30th annual PotatoFest in Ebensburg.

“This is my first time going to PotatoFest,” she said. “I’m enjoying it.”

Romano and her friends dipped their spoons into bowls of “Pappy’s” potato soup. Tasting the potato-based delights from other food vendors was not out of the question.

“I’m going to eat my way around,” she said.

The one-day event drew around 200 vendors that filled the borough streets offering arts and crafts, potato-based treats and other food, live music, kids’ crafts and wine-tasting.

The festival is an economic boost for Ebensburg, said Danea Koss, community development director for the borough.

“This is our largest event,” Koss said. “It brings people into town and brings business to our downtown.”

Organizers “work year-round to put together a family-friendly event that has a little something for everyone,” she said. “Everybody comes together and works together to make this event happen.”