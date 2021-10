For the first time in over 22 months, the Yale field hockey team prepares to go head-to-head with one of its conference competitors. The Bulldogs (2–3, 0–0 Ivy) look to add to the win column as they face off against Brown (3–3, 0–0 Ivy) and Drexel (2–6, 0–0 CAA) in matinee matches this weekend. Despite only clinching one victory from its last pair of contests, the Blue and White’s offense has only been heating up since the start of its 2020-21 campaign. After outshooting both Colgate and Wagner, Yale looks to continue generating scoring opportunities and building upon takeaways from last weekend’s split home series.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO