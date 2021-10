The collapse of the electric vehicle unit spells many problems for the parent company. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (HKG: 708) closed the Hong Kong market on Monday, September 27, trading at HK$ 2.020, down 9.42%. The dip was much higher during the trading hours, almost 26%, but managed to retract at the closing time. Notably, the huge dip has directly been attributed to a warning issued of a serious shortage of funds. Consequently, the China Evergrande EV stock market has dropped by approximately 90%, 93%, 92%, and 66% in the past year, YTD, three months, and one month respectively through Monday.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO