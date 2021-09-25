CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funny and filled with affection, ‘Bloomsday’ charms with lots of heart and a little magic

By Tina Farmer
kdhx.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Dietz time-traveling romantic comedy “Bloomsday” offers theatergoers a lovingly skewered tribute to the most famous work of James Joyce, “Ulysses.”. The book is set in Dublin on June 16th -- a day that’s come to be known as Bloomsday by literary fans. The West End Players Guild’s current production draws audiences in one laugh at a time, and then tugs at your heart strings with a warm, hopeful tale of love lost, with a chance of redemption.

